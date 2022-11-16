VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 9.7%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.22. 17,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 706,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -122.10, a PEG ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.72.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,658,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

