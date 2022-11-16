Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 645,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,476,881 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $414,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 298,753 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

