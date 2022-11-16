Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 645,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,476,881 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.