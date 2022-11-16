Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating) were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 4,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Volex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

