Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating) were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 4,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Volex Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.
About Volex
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volex (VLXGF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.