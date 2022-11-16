Volta (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 177.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Volta in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Volta in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

