Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 92,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,781. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,458,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,042,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,263,000 after buying an additional 132,478 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.