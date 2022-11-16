Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Citigroup

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97.

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

