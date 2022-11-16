Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.72 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00017336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $68.72 million and $10.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,588.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010383 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00239929 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.97192301 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,795,228.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.