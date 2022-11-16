Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 1.5%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 47,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 292,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 54.80, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92.

About Vulcan Minerals

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.