Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.15. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

