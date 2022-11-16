WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WKME. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.
Shares of WKME opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $746.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
