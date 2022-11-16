WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WKME. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WKME opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $746.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

About WalkMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 70.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.