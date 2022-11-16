WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKME. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

WalkMe stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.01. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

