Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.