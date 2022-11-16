Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €48.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($49.48) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.14 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.88 ($25.65). 3,532,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.63 and a 200-day moving average of €28.28. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 12 month high of €53.16 ($54.80).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

