Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 9.3%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.05. 27,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,408,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.