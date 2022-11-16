Washington University Takes $43,000 Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Mersana Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,608,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 576,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $674.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.74. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

