WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Insider Patricia Q. Olsem Sells 625 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WD-40 Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.