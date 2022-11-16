Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

PRF traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.92. 2,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

