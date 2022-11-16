Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. 135,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average of $163.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

