Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 230.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,239 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS ICVT traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 575,778 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76.

