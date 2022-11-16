Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $5.40 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,900,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 599,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 208,386 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

