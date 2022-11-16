Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 30,406 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 397.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

XLG traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.29. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.70. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

