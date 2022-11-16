Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,139 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,084.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 340,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

