Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 87,296 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,296 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.41 on Wednesday. 2,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.