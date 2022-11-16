WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.90. 10,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,942. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

