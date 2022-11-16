Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CS Disco (LAW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) recently:

11/11/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00.

11/1/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

9/22/2022 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 487,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,759. The stock has a market cap of $596.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.39. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

