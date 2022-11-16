WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

WELL opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,708,639.74. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 over the last quarter.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

