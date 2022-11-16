Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 641,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

