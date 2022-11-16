Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

