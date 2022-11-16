Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.