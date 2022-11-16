Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

EHI stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.