Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %
EHI stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
