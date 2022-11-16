Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $15.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.