Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.