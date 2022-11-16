Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DMO stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

