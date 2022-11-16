Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DMO stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
