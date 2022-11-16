Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,023 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.14 and its 200-day moving average is $367.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.