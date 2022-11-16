Westpac Banking Corp Buys 19,926 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

