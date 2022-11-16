Westpac Banking Corp Buys 8,503 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Signature Bank worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 9.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.93. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,002. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.96.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

