Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,557 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.89. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,775. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

