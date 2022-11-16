Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of MCK stock traded up $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.