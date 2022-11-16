Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

