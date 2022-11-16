Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.37 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.01. 5,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,640. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

