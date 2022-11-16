Westpac Banking Corp Has $19.20 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.