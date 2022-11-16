Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.92. 5,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,046. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

