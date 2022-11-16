Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 18,086 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 9.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. 8,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,330. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

