Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,951 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.97. 14,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.59. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

