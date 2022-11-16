Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.55

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.55 and traded as low as C$23.88. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$23.88, with a volume of 70,730 shares trading hands.

WTE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.48.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

