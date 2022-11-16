WH Smith PLC (SMWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WH Smith Stock Performance

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,360.50 ($15.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,283.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,399.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -52.85. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,110 ($13.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($20.33).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($49,106.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About WH Smith

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. Barclays cut their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($25.62) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.68) to GBX 1,900 ($22.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.62) to GBX 1,390 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,927.50 ($22.65).

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

