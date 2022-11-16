Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 6,834 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of WHLR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.