Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 6,834 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

