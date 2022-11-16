Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 6,834 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRGet Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

