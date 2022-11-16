WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0547 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $40.68 million and $698,029.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00348468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018362 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

