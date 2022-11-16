WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

WHF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

