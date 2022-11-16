Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

