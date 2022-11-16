WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 349,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 787,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 126,183 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 49,448 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,685,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period.

