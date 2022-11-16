WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 84,760 shares.The stock last traded at $86.85 and had previously closed at $87.02.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

