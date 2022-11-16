WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,804.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 over the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

WM Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 810,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,807. WM Technology has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

